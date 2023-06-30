Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $246,926.70 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

