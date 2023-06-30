APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in APi Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

APG stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

