Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.42.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

