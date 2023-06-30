Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.65

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1100702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

