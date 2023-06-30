Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 360,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 140,419 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $31.48.
Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.
In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $251,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
