Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 360,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 140,419 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $31.48.

Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $251,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anterix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Anterix by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Anterix by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Anterix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

