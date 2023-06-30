Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 360,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 140,419 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $31.48.
Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
