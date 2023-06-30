Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 360,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 140,419 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $31.48.

Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Anterix by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

