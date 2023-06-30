Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 459.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGLOY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,300 ($41.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

