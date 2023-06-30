Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 5%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Approximately 3,284,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,346,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Andrada Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.