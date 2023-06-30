Analyzing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and RS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $3.69 billion 1.44 $339.79 million $6.50 14.66 RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.8% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of RS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and RS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 9.34% 26.66% 13.81% RS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MSC Industrial Direct and RS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 0 3 3 0 2.50 RS Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus target price of $96.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. RS Group has a consensus target price of $1,045.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,688.90%. Given RS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RS Group is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats RS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 2.1 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. It operates through a distribution network of 6 customer fulfilment centers, 10 regional inventory centers, and 38 warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

