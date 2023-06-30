Analyzing AB Industrivärden (publ) (IDTVF) and Its Rivals

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Free Report) is one of 1,191 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AB Industrivärden (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AB Industrivärden (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Industrivärden (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 1030 4449 5787 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 88.89%. Given AB Industrivärden (publ)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AB Industrivärden (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A 1.71 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors $200.08 million -$13.43 million 35.06

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AB Industrivärden (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AB Industrivärden (publ). AB Industrivärden (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of AB Industrivärden (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AB Industrivärden (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. AB Industrivärden (publ) pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 634.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Industrivärden (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 380.51% 7.64% 4.95%

Summary

AB Industrivärden (publ) rivals beat AB Industrivärden (publ) on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio. AB Industrivärden was founded in 1944 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

