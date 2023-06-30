Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $126.83

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,365,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $116,118,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.2 %

About Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

