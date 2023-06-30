Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $201.17

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.17.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.