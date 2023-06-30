Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Anaergia Trading Up 2.9 %

ANRGF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,211. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ANRGF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note on Tuesday.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

