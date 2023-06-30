Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

