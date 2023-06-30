Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
