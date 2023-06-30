Amgen Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and $5,940.02 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.74961852 USD and is up 13.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,048.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

