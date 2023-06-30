Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $84,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $222.43. The stock had a trading volume of 325,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

