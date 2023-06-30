Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

