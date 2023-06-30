Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $332.73. 57,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.33 and its 200 day moving average is $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

