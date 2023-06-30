AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.33. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,994,853 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,088,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,702,794 shares of company stock valued at $84,709,177 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 273,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

