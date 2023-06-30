Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Lifted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,331 shares during the period. Ambev makes up approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.17. 3,499,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,173,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

