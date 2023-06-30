Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 507.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMADY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

