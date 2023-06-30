Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ATRWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

