Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ATRWF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.