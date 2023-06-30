Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

SJM stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

