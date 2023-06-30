Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

