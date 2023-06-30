Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

