Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

