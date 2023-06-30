Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

