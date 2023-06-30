Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $37.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.