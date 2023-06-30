Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.21

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.21 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.03), with a volume of 18,747 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.55 million and a PE ratio of -375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.34.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

(Free Report)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.