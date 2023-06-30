Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Trading 20% Higher

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 222,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 159,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

