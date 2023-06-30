Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $62.00 at Bank of America

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.