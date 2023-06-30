Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.2%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.39. Approximately 329,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 664,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of -0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,426.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $28,076.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,448,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,312. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after buying an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,125,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

