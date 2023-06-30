Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFLYY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.76.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Stories

