Aion Price Reaches $0.0029 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $7,040.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 175.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00184854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00052061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013457 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.