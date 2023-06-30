Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.17

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 116355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

AIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on Aimia and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Aimia Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$277.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.20). Aimia had a return on equity of 77.30% and a net margin of 86.85%. The firm had revenue of C$14.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0193798 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

