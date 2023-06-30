Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACGBY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

