AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.29% of AGNC Investment worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 580,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

