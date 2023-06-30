Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on A. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.