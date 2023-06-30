Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

