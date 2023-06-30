aelf (ELF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.57 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $171.41 million and $6.57 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

