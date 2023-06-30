Advocate Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. 162,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,923. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

