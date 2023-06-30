Advocate Group LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $108.62. 85,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,059. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

