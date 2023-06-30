Advocate Group LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 21,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $296.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,234. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.97.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

