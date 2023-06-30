Advocate Group LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 129,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.