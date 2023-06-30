Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $40.76. 671,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,617,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

