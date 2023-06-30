Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 369,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,337. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

