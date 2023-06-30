Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

KMB traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,115. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

