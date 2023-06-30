Advocate Group LLC Buys 6,653 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.2% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.47. 28,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.