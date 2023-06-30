Advocate Group LLC Acquires 35,588 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

