Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

